Unnao rape case: 14 injuries on victim's father

Unnao [Uttar Pradesh]: The postmortem report of the Unnao rape case victim's father reveals that the deceased suffered from multiple injuries. The autopsy report confirms that he was brutally subjected to a brutal physical assault, which resulted in internal bleeding.

As many as 14 injuries were marked across his body as per the postmortem report. The deceased suffered injuries to his head, nose, hands, shoulders, thighs, shin, knees, back and glutes. Was the rape victim's father tortured to death in police custody or are the injuries a result of a brutal assault?

As per the postmortem report, the cause of death has been listed as shock and septicemia. The father's colon perforated and collapsed. Swelling and abrasions on the arm and chest have also been highlighted in the report, besides abrasions in the abdomen, glutes and legs.

The rape victim's family alleges that the victim's father, a 50 year old, was thrashed by Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother, Jaideep Singh, also known as Atul Singh.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been under the media scanner for having allegedly raped a minor in June last year.

Although the police did not arrest the BJP MLA or his brother, they caught hold of the victim's father instead and sent him to jail after a medical examination. After five days, he was shifted to the jail hospital and he died.

Although Kuldeep has remained defiant in the matter, his brother was arrested this morning on charges of leading an assault on the father of the minor last Tuesday and an SIT has been formed to probe the victim's father's death.

The family's handwritten complaint on the attack had named Jaideep Singh and a few others. However, the FIR filed by the police names everyone but omits the name of Jaideep.

The rape case came in the public glare after the 16-year-old girl attempted to end her life outside CM Adityanath's residence on Sunday, accusing him of shielding Kuldeep.

As public ire avalanched after her father's death, two police officers and four constables were suspended. Four men who were accused of assaulting the girl's father were also brought to book yesterday.

Assuring strict action against the accused, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, "It is an unfortunate incident. ADG Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those who are at fault -- whoever they might be -- will not be spared."