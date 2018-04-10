Unnao rape case: Accused BJP MLA's brother sent to jail

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): All five accused including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother has been sent to Unnao district jail on Tuesday in connection with the custodial death of rape victim's father.

Police will file the remand application in the matter on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the police arrested accused BJP MLA's brother Atul Singh and three others from Unnao by the Lucknow crime branch team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) (crime) Dinesh Singh.

The father of rape victim, who levelled rape allegation against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar died in judicial custody on Monday. On Sunday, the rape victim, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow alleging that she was raped by BJP leader and his fellow accomplices. Later, the victim's father was taken into police custody from the location. However, he was admitted to a hospital on Sunday night after complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting and subsequently passed away in the early hours of Monday. (ANI)