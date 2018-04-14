Unnao rape case: Accused MLA sent to seven-day CBI custody

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the main accused in Unnao rape case, was sent to seven-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody, here on Saturday.

"We support fair investigation. He has been sent to seven-day CBI custody," Sengar's lawyer said.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Sengar in connection with the alleged rape of 17-year-old-girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

A medical superintendent and a casualty officer at UP's Unnao district hospital were also suspended yesterday in connection with the said case.

The CBI has registered three cases against Sengar in regard to the crime he allegedly committed last year. An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI. The teen had accused the MLA of raping her in June last year. The victim's family had also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same. Atul Singh and five other accused were sent to jail on Thursday. (ANI)