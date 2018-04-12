Unnao rape case: BJP MLA charged raping teen, case handed over to CBI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday handed over the Unnao rape case, wherein Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is prime accused, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).





On the basis of the SIT report submitted to the state government, instruction has been given to lodge an FIR against the MLA from Unnao.





Two doctors, namely Dr. D.K. Dwivedi and Dr. Prashant Upadhyay, have been suspended and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against three other doctors "for laxity in giving proper medical care to the victim's father, both prior to judicial custody and on referral from jail to the district hospital while in judicial custody", according to an official statement.



Apart from this, Safipur Circle Officer Kunwar Bahadur Singh has also been suspended for negligence in handling the repeated complaints given by the victim.

Meanwhile, in a late night development, BJP MLA Senger appeared outside Lucknow SSP's residence.

"I came here to show to the media that I am not on the run, and I am very much in Lucknow. I am here, tell me what to do," Senger said.

Singh is accused of rape by a 16-year-old girl from Unnao, which took place last year in June.

Since then, the family attempted to file an FIR against the accused numerous times, but were thwarted by the police.

Earlier on Sunday, a woman, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Sengar and his fellow accomplices.

Later, the rape victim's father was arrested, and on Monday, he died in hospital. However, the family alleged that he was murdered by Sengar.