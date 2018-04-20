Unnao rape case: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's CBI remand extended

[India], Apr. 20 (ANI): The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for seven more days (April 27), in connection with the alleged rape of 18-year-old-girl.

Sengar is the main accused in the concerned case.

According to the media reports, the CBI produced Sengar before the special POCSO court judge, Ashutosh Kumar who extended his remand.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh government had withdrawn the 'Y' category security cover of Sengar. The Bangarmau MLA from Unnao district enjoyed 'Y' category security, which has a security cover of 11 personnel, including one or two commando and police personnel. The MLA, who was arrested by the CBI this week, is currently in the custody of the agency. The CBI, which is probing the case, has registered three cases against Sengar in regard to the crime he allegedly committed last year. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police had charged him under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and handed over the case to the CBI. (ANI)