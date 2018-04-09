Unnao rape case: BJP MLA refuses to resign

[India], April 9 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party Unnao MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Monday refuses to resign from his post following the allegations of rape against him.

Speaking to the media, Sengar said, "If somebody's name crops up into some issue does not mean that he shall resign".

He further went on to dismiss the entire incident by saying that the allegations are completely wrong.

Earlier on Monday, six police personnel were suspended and four accused were arrested for allegedly beating up the victim's father in the jail who had passed away earlier on the same day after suffering from abdominal pain and vomiting.

The deceased's family members had alleged his murder while he was in the police custody. On April 8 a woman along with her family members tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Senger and his fellow accomplices. Later the victim's father was arrested from the location. The family had filed an FIR in the incident. (ANI)