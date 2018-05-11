Unnao rape case: CBI confirms charge against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Lucknow: Less than a a month after taking over the probe into the Unnao gang-rape case on April 13, the Central Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the prime accused in the crime, had raped the girl at his residence in Makhi village on June 4 last year as his female accomplice Shashi Singh stood guard outside the room where the crime took place.

The probe agency corroborated the survivor’s charge that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar raped her at his home, while his female accomplice, Shashi Singh, stood guard outside the room.

Media reports said that the probe agency has also pointed out at lapses on the part of the police in handling the case. It said that while the girl constantly named Sengar as an accused, the police kept his name and others outside the FIR filed on June 20 as well as the chargesheet filed in August. Quoting an official, it said that police deliberately delayed the medical examination of the girl. The official said that the police also delayed sending her clothes to a forensic laboratory for tests. It said that police showed negligence as it was in connivance with the accused. Quoting an official, it said that police deliberately delayed the medical examination of the girl. The official said that the police also delayed sending her clothes to a forensic laboratory for tests. It said that police showed negligence as it was in connivance with the accused. The report said that the CBI has recorded the rape survivor’s statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC which will be presented before the court as an evidence. It said that the CBI has also questioned the arrested accused persons including Sengar and Shashi at length after they were taken into custody following an intervention made by the Allahabad High Court. The report said that the CBI has recorded the rape survivor’s statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC which will be presented before the court as an evidence. It said that the CBI has also questioned the arrested accused persons including Sengar and Shashi at length after they were taken into custody following an intervention made by the Allahabad High Court.