Unnao rape case: CBI files progress report

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a progress report in the Allahabad High Court in connection with the death of the father of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar last year.

The next date of hearing is scheduled for May 30.

Earlier in the day, the CBI booked Sengar, who is in police custody on charges of rape. A case has also been filed against him on charges of criminal conspiracy for falsely implicating the rape victim's father in another case.

Recently, the investigative agency had arrested two sub-inspectors of the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the death of the victim's father. The woman was allegedly raped by the BJP MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017, when she had gone to his house seeking a job. The victim's father was booked by the police under the Arms Act on April 3 this year and put behind bars on April 5. However, he was admitted to a hospital later the same day and subsequently died the following morning. While initial reports claimed that the man died of natural causes, the postmortem report highlighted the presence of serious injuries on his body. (ANI)