Unnao rape case: Handwritten complaint reveals police cover up may have shielded BJP MLA's brother

The 16-year-old girl has accused BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar of raping her. Image: ANINewsUP/ Twitter

: In what is turning out to be a conspiratorial turn of events, a handwritten complaint seemingly exposes attempts to protect the brother of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has been accused of raping an 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

The family complained on the attack in a handwritten noter which expressly named Jaideep Singh et al. The FIR filed by the police, however, named everyone but the lawmaker's brother.

The girl has accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his brother of raping her in June last year.

Jaideep Singh, also known as Atul Singh, the brother of legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has now been arrested, is however not named in an FIR filed with regards to the rape.

Copy of the FIR registered in the case where a woman leveled rape allegations against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The MLA's name is not mentioned in the FIR. #Unnao pic.twitter.com/2UWcqec3sV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2018

The girl's 50-year-old father was rushed to a hospital from the district jail late Sunday night. He died during treatment on 9 April, officials said.

The brutal assault left wounds and gashes all over his body, but the police arrested him on a complaint by his daughter's alleged rapists.

The case came in the public glare after the girl tried to kill herself outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home on Sunday, accusing him of shielding the BJP lawmaker.

Two police officers and four constables were suspended as her father's death provoked more public anger. Four other men accused of beating the girl's father were arrested yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Sengar rejected the rape charge as a conspiracy by his opponents. He further said that the complainant belonged to a "low class".

"They are low-status people (“nimn star ke log hain”)... This is a conspiracy by criminals," Sengar told reporters.