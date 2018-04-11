Unnao rape case: Recording of phone conversation reveals how MLA Sengar called, threatened victim's kin

#BREAKING BJP MLA Sengar heard pressuring victim's uncle to withdraw complaints. listen in. #Epicentre with @maryashakil #UnnaoHorror pic.twitter.com/IzPAyS37wQ

— News18 (@CNNnews18) April 10, 2018 “The matter must be brought to an end,” the MLA is allegedly heard saying, reported News18.

In the recording, Sengar allegedly asks the uncle why he was conspiring against him and beating up people.

"I am not threatening you, but asking you why are you doing this. I’ve served you in the past. Despite working for me, what makes you distribute pamphlets against me now. You are like my brother. I want you to move forward in life," Sengar is heard speaking on the phone.

He is also allegedly heard calling the family relative over for a 'naya adhyaya' or 'fresh chapter' of friendship.

However, the MLA denied making the call.