Unnao rape case: Sengar's brother sent to four-day police custody

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): In the Unnao rape case, prime accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother Atul Singh on Tuesday was sent to four-day police custody by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

Along with Atul, five other accused in the case were sent to police custody too.

On April 13, the CBI arrested Sengar on the charges of raping a minor last year. He was later sent to seven-day CBI custody.

The CBI had registered three cases against Sengar in regard to the crime he allegedly committed last year.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police had charged him under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and handed over the case to the CBI. The teen had accused the MLA of raping her in June last year. The victim's family had also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions, had also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same. The victim's father died on April 9 due to multiple injuries. (ANI)