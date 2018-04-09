Unnao rape case: Victim's sister demands justice

[India], Apr. 9 (ANI): The sister of a woman, who was allegedly raped by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and his accomplices, on Monday demanded a stringent action against the accused.

Talking to ANI, sister of rape victim said, "My father has already died and now they say that the action will be taken. I just want that FIR to be written against Arun Singh and Kuldeep Singh and they be arrested. I want justice."

Earlier in the day, condemning the custodial death of the victim's father, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured strict action and thorough probe into the matter.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Lucknow has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. Those at fault, whoever they might be, will not be spared," he said. On April 8, a woman and her family tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by a BJP MLA from the district. The victim, while speaking to ANI, alleged that BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his fellow accomplices had raped her, but no action was taken. She also stated that she and her family were threatened after they had filed an FIR. The victim's family further alleged that the MLA's brother had thrashed the woman's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR, but the police booked the father instead and locked him up. Furthermore, the victim's father was arrested on Sunday outside the chief minister's residence but had to be admitted to the hospital last night after he complained of abdominal pain and vomiting. Subsequently, he passed away in the early hours on Monday. However, the relatives alleged that the man was murdered in police custody by Sengar, the MLA named as the accused by the rape victim. (ANI)