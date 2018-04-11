Unnao rape case: Was locked by District Magistrate, alleges survivor

Lucknow: The Unnao rape survivor has alleged that she had been kept in captivity in a hotel room and was not even given water and that she was barred from watching television.

The alleged victim, whose father died in police custody in Unnao, has now alleged that she was kept locked after she blamed the BJP MLA for rape. She has claimed that she was locked in a room by a District Magistrate.

"I appeal to CM Yogi Adityanath to provide me justice. The DM has confined me to a hotel room, they are not even serving me water. I just want the culprit to be punished," she said The allegations were supported by the alleged victim's sister, who claimed that they were earlier kept at the residence of the District Magistrate and later taken to a hotel in the area. She further said that they fear threat to life if they returned to their village. The fresh allegations came even as the uncle of the alleged victim said that he wanted to meet BJP president Amit Shah over the issue while accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar's wife Sangita met UP Director General of Police at his residence seeking "justice" for her husband.