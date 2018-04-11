Unnao rape case: Who is Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA accused of raping a minor

Lucknow: Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA who is in the eye of a storm for the alleged rape of an 16-year-old girl last year, came to light in 2002 when he was elected as an MLA from Unnao on a Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.



The now 51-year-old MLA had joined the Samajwadi Party before the 2007 assembly elections and had contested and won from Bangarmau as SP candidate. In 2012 elections, he contested as SP candidate from Bhagwant Nagar constituency and won again.

In the middle of the 2017 assembly election, Sengar flipped and joined the BJP and was named as the party's nominee from Bangarmau. His seat was changed as the party fielded Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Hridya Narain Dixit as BJP candidate from Bhagwant Nagar.

Over those years, Sengar earned the reputation of a(strongman) politician by siding with political parties in power. Sengar, an agriculturist who also runs a jewelry business, on Sunday he had issued a statement rubbishing the rape allegation as politically motivated to malign his image.

Sengar passed his Class 12 exams from Raja Shankar Sahay Inter College in Unnao and commenced his political career with the Congress and became the pradhan of Makhi village in Unnao in 1997-98.

Sengar has also roped his family into politics with his brother Manoj winning a local-level election and wife Sangeeta being elected as the chairperson of the Unnao zila panchayat during the SP regime, a position she still holds.

In the Unnao gangrape case, Kuldeep Singh Sengar on 9 April, rejected the charge as a conspiracy by his opponents. He further said that the complainant belonged to a "low class".

(They are low-status people)... This is a conspiracy by my opponents," Sengar told reporters, but refused to comment on speculations over him being summoned by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Let a probe be conducted, and the guilty be given stringent punishment. If I am found guilty in the probe, I am ready to face punishment," he said.