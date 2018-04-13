Unnao rape: CBI registers 3 cases against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has registered three cases against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

According to CBI sources, he is being questioned at CBI's Lucknow office.

Meanwhile, coming out in support of Sengar, a relative of BJP MLA demanded CBI inquiry into the matter.

"We ourselves had demanded a CBI inquiry. This morning CBI came and asked us to come to the CBI headquarters as they wanted to talk," Prakhar Singh told ANI.

However, the victim demanded for strict action and severe punishment against the accused. "I want strict action to be taken against him and he should be given severe punishment," Unnao rape victim told ANI. An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI. The teen had accused the MLA of raping her in June last year. The victim's family had also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, had thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape. Upto six police personnel were suspended for allegedly beating up the victim's father, who died on April 9. On April 8, the victim, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Sengar and his fellow accomplices. Prior to this, on April 3, the rape victim's father was allegedly thrashed by the accused MLA's brother for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape, and was arrested the same day. On April 9, he died in hospital. However, the family cried foul alleging that he was murdered. (ANI)