Unnao rape: FIR registered against accused BJP MLA

[India], Apr 12 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, on Thursday, the Police Station Officer (SO) Rajesh Singh confirmed.

The FIR was registered under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape),506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This comes after an SIT probe was initiated into the case following the custodial death of rape victim's father.

The uncle of the victim expressed happiness, saying, "Yes we are happy that finally an FIR has been registered against Kuldeep Singh Sengar; had this been done much earlier, my brother (victim's father) would be alive today. Still, let us see if he will be arrested or not."

On Sunday, the victim, along with her family members, had tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Singh Sengar and his fellow accomplices. Later, the rape victim's father was arrested, and on Monday, he died in hospital. However, the family cried foul alleging that he was murdered. On Tuesday, the MLA's brother Atul Singh, along with three others, was arrested from Unnao on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DGP, by the Lucknow crime branch team. The victim's family had alleged that the accused MLA's brother had thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape. As many as six police personnel were also suspended for allegedly beating up the victim's father. The accused BJP MLA on Monday refused to resign from his post following the allegations of rape against him. He further went on to dismiss the entire incident saying the allegations were completely wrong. (ANI)