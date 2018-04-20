Unnao rape: Kuldeep Sengar's security cover withdrawn

[India] Apr 20(ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn the 'Y' category security cover of rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The Bangarmau MLA from Unnao district enjoyed 'Y' category security which has a security cover of 11 personnel, including one or two commando and police personnel.

The MLA, who was arrested by the CBI this week in connection with the alleged rape of 18-year-old-girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, is currently in the custody of the agency.

The CBI, which is probing the case, has registered three cases against Sengar in regard to the crime he allegedly committed last year. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police had charged him under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and handed over the case to the CBI. (ANI)