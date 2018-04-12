Unnao rape: NCW issues notice to Surendra Singh for his remark

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Surendra Singh over his bizarre statement on Unnao rape case.

Singh, while defending BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is facing rape charges, said no one can rape a mother of three children.

"I am speaking from a psychological point of view; no one can rape a mother of three children. It is not possible, this is a conspiracy against him (Kuldeep Singh Sengar)," Singh told ANI.

Besides Unnao case, NCW also took strong note of the Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua rape case and called for action against the perpetrators in both the cases. "The National Commission for Women strongly condemns the brutal gang-rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir and the rape case in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. With regards to the comments made by Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on April 11, the Commission has sent a notice to Singh," NCW said in a statement. "While we strongly condemn the heinous crimes, the Commission in its mandate cannot act or take action in both cases as they involve victims who are minors," the release added. (ANI)