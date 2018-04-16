Unnao victim's statement recorded in CBI Court

[India] Apr 16 (ANI): The Unnao rape victim's statement was recorded by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Monday.

The statement was recorded under section 164 (Recording of confessions and statements) of The Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Yesterday, the woman aide of accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Shashi Singh was sent to a four-day police custody till April 19.

Shashi Singh allegedly took the victim to Sengar on the day of the crime.

On April 13, the CBI arrested Sengar on the charges of raping a minor last year. He was later sent to seven-day CBI custody.

An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of a woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim's family had also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same. The father of the victim later died in judicial custody. (ANI)