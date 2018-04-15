Unnao: Woman alleges rape by councilor

[India], Apr 15 (ANI): Adding to the list of rape allegations against politicians, a woman from Uttar Pradesh's Safipur town in Unnao district has accused a councillor of raping her.

The woman alleged that the councillor, Imran, and his accomplice took turns to rape her, while the other filmed the act, and then blackmailed her to keep mum about it.

The victim's husband told reporters that the accused was a member of the Samajwadi Party (SP) who claimed that his influence would prevent him from any action against him.

He added, "A complaint was registered after two months, but the accused are not being arrested." Meanwhile, the Unnao Police said that an FIR was immediately registered, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anup Singh told ANI, "The FIR was registered at the time of complaint itself. An investigation is underway and we'll see that an action is taken." This comes days after another girl from Unnao alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices in June, last year . The victim's family also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same. Atul Singh and five other accused have been sent to jail, and the accused MLA has been sent to seven-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody. (ANI)