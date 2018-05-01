Unopened section of Delhi Metro's Magenta Line to undergo inspection

[India] May 1(ANI): The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is due to inspect the 25.6-km-long section of Magenta line between Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir from May 8 - 10, before it is thrown open to the public.

The whole line, which is part of phase 3, is expected to open in mid May. As of now, no official date of opening has been announced.

Out of the 38.23-km-long Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden corridor, a 12.64-km-long section between Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir was opened in December last year.

This section has 16 stations including two interchange stations namely Hauz Khas (Yellow Line) and Janakpuri West (Blue Line). (ANI)