Unprecedented alliances must to end BJP's fascism: Jignesh Mevani

Kolkata: Claiming the nation is going through an "unprecedented crisis" under the BJP-led Central government, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Wednesday said there should be "unprecedented alliances" between parties to defeat the current regime at any cost in the coming elections.

Terming the BJP as a fascist power, the Gujarat legislator said if all forces, including the socialists, Gandhians, leftists and Dalits who are against saffron outfit, can form a "rock solid alliance", it would permanently finish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political career.

"The nation is in an unprecedented crisis... The unprecedented crisis will give birth to unprecedented alliances, because what matters the most at this point is not our ideological purity but defeating fascism," Mevani said at a public rally here on thje occasion of 94th Foundation Day of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

"As Dalit activists, we will sit together with the socialists, Gandhians and the leftists. If a rock solid alliance can be formed by all the political parties and people who are fighting against the BJP and their supporting elements, there is every chance that Modiji's political career will get permanently destroyed. That is what he deserves," he claimed.

The young leader urged the left parties to be more inclusive and accept the mistakes they had made in West Bengal during their 34-year reign.

"Left should not just be red it should be the most colourful. The Left has to accept its mistakes in West Bengal and look ahead," he said.

He also indirectly advocated for an alliance between the Left and Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress in the state to stop BJP's progress by stating that people and parties with different political ideologies in other states are coming together.

"In spite of the large-scale domination of the Patels over the Dalit community in Gujarat, people may question how can Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani come together? Or for that matter how can SP and BSP come together in Uttar Pradesh, keeping their political differences aside? Yet, they are coming together as it is a question of saving the people and protecting the Indian Constitution," the MP from Gujarat's Vadgam said.

"If they (BJP) come back to power again, they will enter our rooms to shoot us. It has happened already with people like Gauri Lankesh, Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare in front of our eyes and will continue in future," he warned.

Accusing the BJP of always trying to "tamper with the social fabric of Indian soil and distort the Indian Constitution", Mevani said the Bengal government should consider the extremist comments and activities by the BJP and RSS leaders before allowing their "Rath Yatra" in the state.