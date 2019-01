[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Pakistan Rangers on Friday resorted to unprovoked firing on the Border Security Force (BSF) duty point in Hiranagar sector.

According to BSF's Public Relations Officer (PRO), the troops responded with limited firing.

"No loss/damage on the Indian side has been reported, and no further firing resorted to by either side," the BSF PRO added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)