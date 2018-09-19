Unprovoked firing from Pak leaves one BSF jawan dead

[India], Sep 19 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed in an unprovoked firing by Pakistan in the Ramgarh sector along the India-Pakistan International Boundary in Jammu on Tuesday.

The body of the jawan, identified as Head Constable Narender Singh, was found with multiple bullet injuries on his upper body including the neck.

The trooper was a part of the patrolling unit, which went ahead of the fence for clearing elephant grass when Pakistani Rangers started spraying bullets on the party.

The BSF retaliated, but Narendra Singh went missing in the cross-firing. With the reinforcement, Indian troopers first sanitised the area and the search for the missing jawan was launched. "The area between the fence and International Boundary is undulating, marshy and has thick sarkanda (elephant grass) growth which made the search difficult," a statement by the BSF read. With much effort, the body of the BSF Head Constable was found with multiple bullet injuries. "The issue of unprovoked firing and the loss of a BSF trooper has strongly been protested with Pak Rangers," BSF said in a statement.(ANI)