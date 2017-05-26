Unrest in Kashmir will end soon: Amit Shah

[India] May 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government will very soon control the unrest prevailing in the Kashmir Valley.

Shah was addressing a press conference here to mark the first day of the M.O.D.I. (Making of Developed India) fest to celebrate the three years of Narendra Modi government.

Replying a question why did the Modi government and Jammu and Kashmir government fail to contain the Kashmir violence, the BJP president said that success or failure of a government should not be evaluated on the developments of two-three months.

"Since the outbreak of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley in 1989, a trend has been witnessed that there have been spells of violence for three to six months. I want to assure the countrymen that the Modi government is taking the Kashmir violence very sincerely," said Shah. When asked about his reaction on Indian Army's reward to Major Nitin Leetul Gogoi who saved the lives of security forces, election duty officials by tying a man in front of his jeep as a "shield" to avoid stone pelting in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader appreciated and supported the latter's action. He further urged everyone to support and respect the army as "jawans guard the borders and enable us to speak and live freely". Earlier, the BJP president asserted that the Modi government's political will was behind the Indian Army's surgical strike against Pakistan. He said around 40 lakh retired defence personnel had been demanding One Rank One Pension (OROP) since long but it was Modi government that implemented OROP and earmarked Rs 8000 crore in this regard. (ANI)