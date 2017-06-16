Unruly behaviour won't be accepted: Aviation Minister

[India], June 16 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju on Friday said that unruly behaviour by anyone will not be tolerated and that law will take its own course in the regard.

Raju told the media here that no probe is needed in connection with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy creating ruckus as the CCTV camera recording is enough to unveil the truth.

"The behaviour is unacceptable. No one should behave like this, no parliamentarian or any citizen should conduct themselves in an unruly manner. Law will take its own course. He came and told me that I have been waiting for one hour at the airport and I have been denied boarding," said Raju.

"I have the third Umpire-- the CCTV camera. We don't have to take anybody's word. The CCTV camera showed what the situation was. I have asked the airport director to verify from the CCTV camera. There is no need for a probe. The CCTV camera shows it," he added. Earlier in the day, Raju refuted reports that he helped Reddy from getting a boarding pass. Terming the reports as "false," the minister assured to find out the exact details behind the incident. "This is false reporting. There was no such intervention as reported," Raju tweeted. "I will get the entire incident at Vizag Airport enquired into to find out the exact details and ensure that lawful outcomes follow," he said. Reddy has been barred by six major airlines, including Spicejet and IndiGo, after he had an altercation with IndiGo staffer over boarding pass. He started creating ruckus inside the airport for denying a boarding pass. He reached the airport just 28 minutes before his flight was to take off. However, he was later provided a boarding pass, reportedly with the help of Raju. Reddy rebuffed the charges and denied misbehaving with any official of the IndiGo. The TDP MP said there were a number of people standing at the counter when he reached the airport, who had not been granted the boarding pass. But Indigo confirmed the reports of the ruckus and said that Reddy behaved aggressively with the staff. Reportedly, Reddy had repeated this same behaviour in October last year at the Vijaywada Airport when he had arrived late to catch an Air India flight. He had resorted to vandalism and an argument. (ANI)