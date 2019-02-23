UP: 10 killed Bhadohi explosion

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): At least 10 people died after an explosion at a carpet manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on Saturday.

The owner of the house was apparently also in the business of selling firecrackers illegally.

According to Inspector General Piyush Shrivastav, more people are suspected to be trapped under debris.

“The rescue operation is currently underway. Bomb disposal squad is at the location beside police officials,” Shrivastav said.

Further details are currently underway. (ANI)