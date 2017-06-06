UP: 175 people fall ill after iftar party in Bahraich

[India], June 6 (ANI): As many as 175 people fell ill after an iftar party organized on the occasion of ongoing Ramadan in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich yesterday.

Several people were admitted to a local community hospital for medical treatment after they complained of severe abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea.

According to the assistant medical officer, so far 175 patients have been admitted to the hospital.

The locals fell sick after having food and cold water at an iftar party organized last evening. (ANI)