UP: 2 children killed after school wall collapses

[India] Dec 17 (ANI): At least two children were killed and about half a dozen injured after a wall of a private school building collapsed in Sector 49 in Noida on Monday.

The incident occurred around 10 am.

All injured children were rushed to a nearby hospital. However, two of the injured succumbed to injuries later.

Taking cognizance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the matter. He has also directed the District Magistrate to oversee rescue and relief operations.

"A case has been registered and action against the school owner would be taken after the investigation," said Superintendent of Police Sudha Singh. The cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)