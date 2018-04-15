UP: 2 criminals injured in Azamgarh encounters

[India], Apr 15 (ANI): Two separate encounters broke out between the police and the criminals in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Sunday, wherein two criminals were injured.

One encounter took place in Gambhirpur Police Station limits at Rasoolpur, Gosai ki bazaar, where one criminal, identified as Pankaj Yadav, was injured.

The second encounter took place in Sarai Police Station limits near Kotila Bazaar, where another criminal, Raj Tilak Singh, sustained injuries. Police Constable Manoj Sharma also suffered a bullet injury.

All the injured were admitted to the district hospital. (ANI)