UP: 3 killed, 2 injured after car rams into bridge on Agra- Lucknow Expressway

[India], Feb.13 (ANI): At least three people of a family were killed and two others injured after a vehicle rammed into a bridge on Agra- Lucknow Expressway, near Talgram area of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district.

A couple and their daughter died on the spot, while the injured have been taken to nearby hospital for immediate treatment. The deceased are yet to be identified.

The family was returning from Lucknow when the incident took place.

The reason for the accident was the uncontrolled speed that led to the accident.

On immediate information, the Uttar Pradesh Police rushed to the spot and removed the damaged car, bodies and injured to the hospital. A case has been registered. (ANI)