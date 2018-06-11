UP: 4 injured as two groups resort to stone pelting

[India], June 11 (ANI): At least four people were injured in a clash between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

The clash broke out on June 10 over a property issue in Jaunpur's Hanuman Ghat.

The police have arrested two in the connection.

"It was a dispute between landlord and tenants. They wanted a shop for themselves, while landlord opposed this and a chaos erupted. On reaching, we realised stones were being pelted on us," Superintendents of Police (SP) told ANI.

"Both groups called to police station," police added. Further details are awaited. (ANI)