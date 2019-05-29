UP: 40-year-old held for raping minor girl in Moradabad

[India], May 15 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man here, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the accused.

Circle Officer, Civil Lines Rajesh Kumar told ANI, "Medical examination of the girl is being done and the accused has been arrested. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement by the girl's family. Further action is being taken."

The incident took place, when the accused who had come to the victim's village to attend a wedding, forcefully took the minor to an isolated place and committed the crime.

The police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)