UP: 500 buses parade on 3.2-km stretch, set Guinness record

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): India on Thursday set a Guinness World Record by parading 500 Kumbh Mela special buses non-stop here, on Thursday.

Till date, Abu Dhabi held a record of running 390 buses in a parade.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) ran a fleet of 500 shuttle buses on a stretch of 3.2 kilometres between Sahson toll and Nawabganj toll plaza.

The UPSRTC had issued directions to all the 18 regions of the state to send the buses along with manpower in the city by February 27.

A couple of observers from the Guinness Book of World Records witnessed the event and handed over a certificate. (ANI)