UP: 500 buses to parade on 3.2-km stretch for Guinness record

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): India is all set to break the records of the United Arab Emirates and make its way into the Guinness Records by parading 500 Kumbh Mela special buses non-stop here, later in the day.

Abu Dhabi has a record of running 390 buses in a parade.

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has decided to run a fleet of 500 shuttle buses on a stretch of 3.2 kilometres between Sahson toll and Nawabganj toll plaza.

The UPSRTC had issued directions to all the 18 regions of the state to send the buses along with manpower in the city by February 27.

A couple of observers from the Guinness Book of World Records will witness the record-making attempt on the route on which buses will run. (ANI)