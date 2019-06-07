UP: 6 killed, 30 injured in tractor-truck collision in Hardoi

[India], Jun 6 (ANI): Six people were killed and 30 others were injured, several of them seriously, in a tractor-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi in the wee hours of Thursday.

The accident took place near Sadarpur and the victims, who were part of a marriage party, were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the deaths and directed the district magistrate to provide all medical help to the injured.

He also asked the DM to ensure compensation to the families of the deceased under the Sarvhit Bima Yojana. (ANI)