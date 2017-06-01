UP: After Rampur molestation, gangrape reported from Lucknow, one arrested

[India], June 1 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested one person out of three for allegedly gang-raping a girl at the King George's Medical University (KGMU).

The other two are still absconding.

The accused have been identified as liftman Vinay, Santosh and Shivkumar (arrested).

The victim, hailing from Hardoi, tricked her and later abducted her.

The woman filed a complaint and the police is making its efforts to nab all the accused.

The lawlessness in the state is on the rise with some or the other heinous incident being reported every day.

Recently, the social media was set on fire, after a video two women being molested by a group of men in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur surfaced. Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go. Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media. Besides manhandling and molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while the distraught girls kept on begging to be spared. Surprisingly, it was not much long ago when Yogi Adityanath-led Government has launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas, to ensure the safety of girls in the state. (ANI)