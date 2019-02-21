UP: Amit Shah likely to visit Ghazipur on Feb 26

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah is likely to visit a village in Ghazipur on February 26. He will be taking a ride on a boat which will apparently be electrified for the first time, said a source on Thursday.

Shah had visited Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on February 13 to take a dip in Sangam during the ongoing Kumbh Mela. Shah, along with other leaders took the dip while chanting religious slogans along with saints.

Earlier today, he addressed a gathering in Karnataka's Rajahmundry, in which he accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of having faith on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (ANI)