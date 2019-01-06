UP: 'Angry over being scolded' two sisters hang self from tree

[India], Jan 6, (ANI): Two sisters allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased sisters have been identified as 18-year-old Kavita and 19-year-old Seema. The bodies of the two girls were found hanging from a tree in the outskirts of the Ghumna Dipur village in Gunnaur police station limits of the Sambhal district.

Circle Officer (CO) Gamleshwar Biltoria said, "After receiving a call, we reached the spot and immediately took the bodies into our custody. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the actual cause of death would be ascertained after the postmortem."

The family of the girls said that the two were scolded for not doing the household work. They further said that they had gone out of the village to attend a funeral while the girls were at home. "Angry over being scolded, the girls took such a step," CO Biltoria added. The bodies were sent for postmortem and further investigation in the matter is underway.(ANI)