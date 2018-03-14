UP Assembly adjourned over ban on media's entry to Gorakhpur counting centre

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): Amid the counting of votes for the bypolls, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for 10 minutes on Wednesday, following ruckus over the issue of media being kept out of counting centre in Gorakhpur.

The issue was raised by Samajwadi Party's (SP) Ram Govind Chaudhary.

The counting of votes for the by-elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies began at 8:00 a.m. At the counting centre in Gorakhpur, District Magistrate (DM) Rajeev Rautela banned media's entry in the later period of the counting session.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission stated that the media has not been allowed in the area of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). "Media is inside counting campus since morning. As per ECI instructions, media cannot be allowed in the area of EVMs. There is a Media Centre inside the Campus and the media is being briefed personally by DM regarding each round's progress," the poll watchdog stated, adding that figures for three rounds of counting have been announced. SP leader Naresh Uttam Patel also wrote to state chief election officer regarding the issue and alleged that district administration has connived with the BJP to make their candidate win. As per latest trends, the SP is leading in both the seats. (ANI)