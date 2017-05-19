UP Assembly session to conclude tomorrow

[India], May 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Assembly session, which was scheduled to end on May 22, will be concluded tomorrow.

In this session, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday passed the Goods and Services (GST) Bill.

This bill was tabled in the House on Monday by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Opposition Samajwadi party demanded some amendments that were turned down by the government and later, the bill was cleared by house unanimously.

Though, the maiden session of the 17th Uttar Pradesh assembly witnessed a stormy start on Monday with the Opposition parties creating an uproar in the floor of the house.

Denouncing the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government over the law and order in the state and other issues, the slogan-shouting opposition members trooped into the Well, despite Speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit's appeal for an all-party meeting to ensure smooth proceedings. Agitating opposition members even hurled paper balls at the podium and the marshals trying to dodge them away with files. The uproar was such that Governor Ram Naik address also drowned in the noise. Accusing the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of failing to keep intact the law and order in the state, the Samajwadi Party said that it opposed the proceeding of the house to express displeasure over the poor governance of the Adityanath dispensation. Echoing similar sentiments, the Congress party asserted that the BJP has failed to come up to the expectations of Uttar Pradesh and hence should not make tall claims about its success. (ANI)