UP ATS gets two days custody of suspected JeM terrorists

[India] Feb 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday got two days custody of the two suspected Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who were caught from Saharanpur on Thursday, said officials.

The duo was arrested in Saharanpur with police alleging that the duo was living in Deoband, posing as students to brainwash and recruit local youth to join the terror outfit.

"After receiving inputs, the two suspected terrorists were caught yesterday from Saharanpur by our ATS wing. They are suspected to have links with JeM and both are from Kashmir," Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh told reporters.

One of them identified as Shahnawaz is from Kulgam district and while Aqib hails from Pulwama, he added. Elaborating on the arrest, Singh stated: "The police recovered two weapons and live cartridges from their possession, apart from large quantities of objectionable literature, and videos and photographs of the JeM terrorists." "The police will now seek their transit remand after producing them in the Lucknow ATS court. The police officials will initiate the primary investigation on four counts that who was funding the terrorists, what was the there mission, if they managed to recruit in young minds and, what was their target in Uttar Pradesh," he added. "Of the two, Shahnawaz is believed to be a grenade expert. We will seek transit remand and produce them in Lucknow ATS court. We will also urge the court for police remand so that we can know when they came here from Kashmir and who is funding them and what was their target," the Uttar Pradesh DGP stated. The arrest of the JeM terrorists in Uttar Pradesh comes just over a week after the outfit carried out a ghastly terror attack in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir in which CRPF personnel were killed. (ANI)