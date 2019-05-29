UP ATS sends illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to 6-day police custody

[India], May 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Tuesday sent the six illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were arrested on Sunday to six days of police custody.

The Bangladeshi nationals were arrested on May 26 from Agra railway station for allegedly preparing fake identity documents for other illegal immigrants to help them get passports, an official said on Monday.

The arrested Bangladeshi nationals were also planning to go Pakistan on the basis of these fake documents.

On May 27, all arrested Bangladeshi nationals were presented before the court after which it ordered the ATS to send them to police custody for six days starting May 29. (ANI)