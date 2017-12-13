UP: BJP MP threatens to make SDM's life difficult

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Priyanka Singh Rawat was caught on camera threatening a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) here on Tuesday over a drive against encroachments on government land in Barabanki district.

"I'll make life difficult for you in Barabanki, if people of the area and my party workers suffer any problem," Rawat lashed out at SDM Ajay Kumar Dwivedi amidst a crowd that had gathered at the scene.

Dwivedi, on the government's directive, was vested with the responsibility of leading the drive to clear out the encroached areas in Chaila village of the district. The site also included a piece of land for a government school and a pond, which has been allegedly illegally occupied by BJP Mandal president Alok Singh.

During the drive, a squabble broke out between the department of Tehsildar Revenue Department and the locals, following which SDM Dwivedi was called to the scene. This was followed by another argument between MP Rajesh Verma and Dwivedi, which is when MP Rawat took to the scene and spewed a range of derogatory words at the SDM in retaliation. Addressing the crowd, she also tried to instigate all to beat up Dwivedi. This is not the first time that the parliamentarian has been involved in a controversy, and has become known for her hotheadedness. A few months back, Rawat threatened a police officer, and said she would "skin him alive". (ANI)