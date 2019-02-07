UP Board Secretary says, committed to hold cheating free exams

[India], Feb 7 (ANI): UP Board Secretary Nina Srivastava on Wednesday asserted that the board is committed to conduct cheating free exams across the state which are scheduled to begin on Thursday.

While speaking to ANI, Srivastava said: “High school and intermediate examinations of the UP Board begin tomorrow. CCTVs and voice recorders have been installed at exam halls. We are committed to conduct cheating free exams across the state.”

In all 8,354 examination centres have been set up in 75 districts of the state and a total of 58,06,922 students are set to appear in high school and intermediate examinations. (ANI)