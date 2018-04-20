UP: Boy dies after hospital refuses treatment

[India], Apr 20 (ANI): In another case of medical negligence, a family of Uttar Pradesh's Banda has alleged that their child died after a government hospital here refused to treat their ailing son.

The father of the child said that the hospital denied attending his son as he had no money to pay the fees.

"Doctors did not treat my son as I did not have money. They were repeatedly asking for money," said the father.

Following the incident, the family approached the District Collector with the body of the child demanding justice.

An inquiry has been initiated by the District Magistrate in the matter.