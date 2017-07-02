UP: Bride, conning men in the pretext of 'love,' arrested

[India], July 2 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police arrested a con bride, who was accused of befooling men in the pretext of love.

Accused has been identified as Renu Sagar a.k.a Anshu Singh.

Sagar used to trap men after showcasing her unabashed love for them, followed by grabbing money through fraudulent means.

Sagar was brought to book after she lodged a false complaint against one of her prey, namely Raghav Sharma.

Sagar accused Sharma of assaulting her, after he refused to fulfill her demands.

However, in the police investigation it was revealed that Sharma was the real victim and Sagar was dubbed as a person with treacherous character, who had befooled a lot of men in the past for personal benefits. Sharma befriended Sagar in March 2016, during his visit to a hotel, where she was a kitchen designer. Unaware of Sagar's real identity, Sharma agreed to give her Rs 5 lakh, along with a house in the Mansarover area of Moradabad. The duo also went on a trip to Haridwar, where Renu clicked a picture of the two that made them look like a couple. While filing a case against Sharma, Sagar used the photograph as an evidence, However, to her surprise, she failed to fool the legal system. (ANI)