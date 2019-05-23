UP: BSA clerk arrested in 4.5 crore midday meal scam, 21 lakh recovered

[India], May 19 (ANI): A Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) office clerk was arrested by police here on Saturday in connection with a midday meal scam. According to police the scam is suspected to have caused a loss of Rs 4.5 crore to the government.

"The Crime Branch was investigating a case related to corruption in midday meal. Akhilesh was arrested and Rs 21 lakh has been recovered from his house," said Ajay Sahani, Superintendent of Police, Barabanki.

Police said the accused used to transfer money meant for midday meal into the fake accounts of his accomplices.

"In the last five years at least Rs 4.5 crore appears to have been siphoned off," the officer said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)