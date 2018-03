UP by-polls: Congress loses deposits

[India] March 14 (ANI): The Congress candidates from Phulpur and Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seats lost their deposits.

Congress' Phulpur candidate Manish Mishra and Gorakhpur candidate Dr Sureetha could not save their deposits after the results of the by-polls were declared.

Samajwadi Party's (SP) Nagendra Pratap Singh Patel won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating his nearest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Kaushalendra Singh Patel.

Phulpur seat was vacated by Keshav Prasad Maurya after he took over as Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister in September last year.

SP's Praveen Kumar Nishad won Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat by defeating BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla. Gorakhpur seat fell vacant when Yogi Adityanath became Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in September last year. (ANI)