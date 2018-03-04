UP bypolls: BSF to extend its support to SP

[India], Mar 04 (ANI): The Bahajun Samaj Party (BSP) has extended its support to Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming by-polls in both Phulpur and Gorakhpur constituencies, on Sunday.

BSP in-charge Ghanshyam Chandra Kharwar has declared support to Gorakhpur SP candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad and Phulpur SP candidate Nagendra Singh Patel.

"Our workers want to eliminate Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and that is why the members of BSP have decided to extend support and vote for SP candidate Nagendra Singh Patel in Phulpur by-poll," Ashok Gautam, BSP Zonal Coordinator, Allahabad told ANI.

However, earlier in the day, SP leader Sunil Singh Yadav said that the Mayawati-led party does not contest by-polls. "All I know is BSP does not contest by-elections. At both places where by-elections are being held, SP will give a strong fight to defeat the BJP," SP's told ANI. Bypolls in both Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on March 11 and the counting for the same will be conducted on March 14. (ANI)